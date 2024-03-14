Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.03.2024

WKN: A1JS1K | ISIN: IE00B4Q5ZN47 | Ticker-Symbol: J7Z
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2024 | 17:02
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exploring How Jazz Pharmaceuticals Honored U.S. Black History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2024 / Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Originally published by Jazz Pharmaceuticals on LinkedIn

In honor of U.S. Black History Month, JazzSoul, the affinity forum created to support Black employees and their allies and foster inclusive conversations at Jazz, celebrated the many contributions of people from the African diaspora. Over the course of the month, valuable insights and historical perspectives were shared from two vastly different career journeys.

One event featured C.B. Bucknor and the growth mindset that turned an active hobby into a full-time career as one of the few Black Major League Baseball Umpires today. The discussion included his upbringing in Brooklyn, New York, a behind the scenes look at the umpire training program and how the demographics have changed for African Americans in baseball.

To conclude the month, Dr. B. Hutchinson, sleep specialist, cardiologist and chair of the Association of Black Cardiologists shared her professional journey and a presentation on disparities in sleep health. During her presentation, she covered the many dimensions of health disparities which range from age, gender, sexual orientation, language and citizenship status. She also presented data on ethnicity and cardiovascular risk factors as they relate to sleep health.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Jazz Pharmaceuticals on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/jazz-pharmaceuticals
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Jazz Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
