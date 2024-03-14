Anzeige
WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
14.03.24
15:35 Uhr
180,80 Euro
+3,20
+1,80 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
178,90179,9017:58
178,90179,7017:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2024 | 17:46
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Aviation: Availability of a complete form of the 2023 Annual Financial Report

Availability of a complete form
of the 2023 Annual Financial Report

Dassault Aviation complete version of the 2023 Annual Financial Report (Rapport financier annuel) as of 31 December 2023 is available to the public and has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers), including in ESEF format.

This financial annual report can be found on the company's website at www.dassault-aviation.com, in the "Finance / Regulated information / 2024 Regulated information" and "Finance / Publications / 2024 Publications" sections.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • Availability Annual Report 2023 EN (complete version) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cf026cf8-45fa-4ab1-a82a-cf6159312684)

