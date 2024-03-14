

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corporation (NUE) Thursday said it expects first-quarter earnings to be in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $3.76 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



Nucor reported net earnings of $3.16 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.45 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.



The company said it expects the steel mills segment's earnings to increase in the first quarter due to higher average selling prices and volumes, particularly at its sheet mills.



