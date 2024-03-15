Das Instrument 2RW IL0011331076 REWALK ROBOTICS IS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024The instrument 2RW IL0011331076 REWALK ROBOTICS IS -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.03.2024Das Instrument 1UO GB00BYX0MB92 UNITED OIL+GAS PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2024The instrument 1UO GB00BYX0MB92 UNITED OIL+GAS PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2024Das Instrument C1V DE0006204589 MVISE AG O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024The instrument C1V DE0006204589 MVISE AG O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.03.2024Das Instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2024The instrument 7AL SE0000767188 ALLIGATOR BIOSC. AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2024Das Instrument 3AI US02156B1035 ALTERYX INC. A DL-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2024The instrument 3AI US02156B1035 ALTERYX INC. A DL-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2024Das Instrument BO2 GB00B04PYL99 BOWLEVEN PLC LS -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024The instrument BO2 GB00B04PYL99 BOWLEVEN PLC LS -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.03.2024Das Instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 18.03.2024The instrument AWQ NO0010607971 AWILCO LNG NK -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 18.03.2024