Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Fast 20% in 5 Tagen und 60% in 3 Monaten waren drin - Jetzt fliegt der Deckel weg…!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
18.03.2024 | 07:00
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Awarded the Highest A+ Rating Certificate in Frontrunner Plus Cold Weather Field Test by CGC

BEIJING, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has been awarded the highest A+ Rating Certificate in Frontrunner Plus Cold Climate Field Test by the China General Certification Center(CGC), an authoritative third-party technical service organization specializing in standard development, testing, inspection, certification, technical and industry research services. The award proves the outstanding performance of JA Solar's n-type modules in cold weather.

JA Solar DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Awarded the Highest A+ Rating Certificate in Frontrunner Plus Cold Weather Field Test by CGC

The test started in 2023 in Mohe, in which locates the northernmost PV experimental base in China. Exposed to the harsh cold weather for nearly one year to date, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has withstood challenges including extreme low temperature -45.3 ? and snow thickness reaching 20 cm, and still operates well with good condition. The test results show that there are no obvious abnormalities in the EL imaging of the PV modules, and its mechanical performance works well.

Owing to its great performance against the challenges, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro was awarded the highest A+ Rating Certificate, which is among the first batch of certificates in CGC PV Forerunner Plus Evaluation System. This excellent performance in the extremely cold environment of Mohe has once again proved JA Solar's leading position and excellent strength on providing high power output and reliable product to global customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2364448/JA_Solar_DeepBlue_4_0_Pro_Awarded_Highest_A__Rating.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-deepblue-4-0-pro-awarded-the-highest-a-rating-certificate-in-frontrunner-plus-cold-weather-field-test-by-cgc-302091166.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.