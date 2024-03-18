London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC Pink: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), a digital asset investment business, announces its strategic appointment as an investment advisor to Sermont Asset Management ("Sermont") for its Digital Asset Blockchain Infrastructure ("DABI") Actively Managed Certificate ("AMC").

The AMC invests in top infrastructure tokens that have a market capitalisation of about US$1 billion, and no less than US$100 million. It focuses on innovation and yield, providing professional investors access to digital assets that are fostering innovation, underpinned by rigorous risk management and compliance protocols. The portfolio is actively managed and rebalanced monthly.

The DABI AMC is offered only to professional investors in the European Union. There is no minimum subscription size, allowing professional investors flexibility to participate in the growing market for digital asset-related infrastructure.

"Our appointment helps Sermont zone in on immediate opportunities within the context of the wider picture of digital assets transforming the finance industry," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar.

Fineqia will leverage its extensive expertise in digital assets and access to blockchain founders to contribute valuable insights and strategies to the DABI AMC. With a track record of identifying and capitalising on emerging investment trends, Fineqia will play a pivotal role in shaping the AMC's investment strategies and driving sustainable growth for its investors.

"This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative financial solutions," said Martin Wachter and Volker Zaworka of Sermont AM. "By joining forces with Fineqia, we look forward to leveraging their expertise in navigating the digital asset universe to enhance our services, providing our clients with even greater opportunities and efficiency in the ever-evolving financial landscape."

AMCs are investment vehicles combining features of structured products and actively managed funds. It provides a 'wrapper' for an investment strategy or specific underlying assets. The certificate is sold to investors and the capital is used to implement the strategy.

The agreement signed on February 8th by Fineqia, via its subsidiary Fineqia Ltd, with Sermont marks a significant milestone in the Company's journey toward democratising investment opportunities within the blockchain and digital asset industry.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 & Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs.

About Sermont Asset Management

Sermont Asset Management is part of the SERCOR Group. As a state-licensed fiduciary company, Sermont Asset Management has maintained membership with the Liechtenstein Institute of Professional Trustees and Fiduciaries since 1991.

