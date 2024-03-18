

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) Monday initiated earnings guidance for the first quarter, that came in below analysts' estimates.



For the first-quarter, excluding items, earnings are projected to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.84 per share.



On average, six-analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects net profit of $160 million, whereas adjusted earnings at $205 million.



United States Steel anticipates EBITDA of $365 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $425 million.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken