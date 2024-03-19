

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SThree Plc (STHR.L), staffing service provider, on Tuesday registered a decline in net fees for the first-quarter, mainly due to a continued softness in new business across contract and permanent.



For the three-month period, net fees declined to 93.7 million pounds from 102.6 million pounds, recorded for the same period last year.



Contract net fees stood at 78.9 million pounds, lesser than previous year's 82.7 million pounds.



Permanent net fees slipped to 14.8 million pounds from 19.9 million pounds in 2023.



Group net fees were mainly hurt by a decline in net fees from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at 31.5 million pounds, compared with 36.8 million pounds a year ago.



Contractor order dropped by 1 percent to 184 million pounds, from last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group expects a pre-tax income of 71.9 million pounds, which is in line with market expectations.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken