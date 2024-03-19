ARway Corporation: ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a paid partner deal with EWROS , a leading developer of automation systems software based out of Turkey. This new partner is another step in ARway.ai's expansion, aligning with EWROS's recognized position in the region as a premier automation solutions provider.

EWROS becomes an integral part of the ARway ecosystem, licensing ARway's innovative platform for large-scale projects within the region. This partnership allows EWROS to leverage ARway's cutting-edge AR technology in conjunction with their existing IoT deployments, thereby offering a comprehensive tech stack to their clientele.

EWROS selected ARway for its unique value propositions, including low maintenance costs, absence of hardware requirements, and ease of customer integration, effectively leapfrogging existing hardware-based deployment ecosystems. This strategic decision opens new revenue streams for EWROS, enhancing their service offering within their customer base.

Last week, ARway.ai announced the launch of ARway V3.0, a groundbreaking update to its spatial computing platform providing augmented reality navigation and immersive experiences. The ARway V3.0 update introduces a host of innovative features designed to enhance navigation accuracy, user engagement, and content creator flexibility.

The impact of ARway V3.0 offers significant advancements, opening new avenues and unprecedented opportunities for new partners like EWROS. These new features introduce innovative capabilities, enhancing the creation of customized and immersive augmented reality experiences, while fostering new business opportunities and driving growth within the AR ecosystem.

A highlight of this partnership with EWROS is the forthcoming deployment of ARway's technology in a major furniture retail chain in Turkey. This marks a shift from traditional RFID systems to advanced AR-based wayfinding solutions, revolutionizing navigation experiences for employees and customers alike in retail and warehouse settings. While RFID will continue to manage inventory, ARway's technology will enable indoor augmented reality wayfinding technology and enhance operational efficiencies.

This partnership builds upon ARway's series of recent new partnerships with leading innovators in the industry , Holition.com, 3D Marx and Aigentless, showcasing the company's growing influence across various industries. The alliance with EWROS not only extends ARway's geographical reach but also solidifies its position as a comprehensive solution provider in the augmented reality landscape.

About EWROS

EWROS specializes in creating state-of-the-art automation systems, providing comprehensive control and cost-effective solutions for companies engaged in the production process.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

