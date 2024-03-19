Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Full Year 2023 Operational Highlights and Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that it plans to host a conference call on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023 and provide a corporate update.



Individuals may participate in the live call via telephone by dialing 1-877-451-6152, under "Events" or by clicking here, up to 90 days after the call.

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

