

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi, Ltd. (HTHIY) announced the launch of a comprehensive electric truck charging solution in partnership with Penske Truck Leasing on Tuesday.



This initiative aims to support Penske's electric truck operations in the Stockton, California region.



Hitachi Energy provided Penske with its Grid-eMotion Fleet EV charging system for this pilot project.



The system's key features include reducing space requirements by up to 60 percent compared to traditional charging systems and cutting cabling needs by up to 40 percent, enabling efficient resource utilization while delivering high-capacity charging for electric vehicles.



This collaboration builds upon Hitachi's existing relationships with Penske, in their joint dedication to accelerating fleet-wide emissions reduction by deploying electric charging stations extensively.



Furthermore, Hitachi and Penske are delving into AI-driven smart charging solutions to enhance vehicle charging procedures.



