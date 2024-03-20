Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurskatalysatoren: Diese Gold- und Kupferaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 982285 | ISIN: FR0000045072 | Ticker-Symbol: XCA
Tradegate
20.03.24
09:26 Uhr
13,250 Euro
-0,002
-0,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,23213,23809:39
13,23213,23809:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CREDIT AGRICOLE
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA13,250-0,02 %
WORLDLINE SA9,798-1,39 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.