

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) announced that the company and its subsidiary, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, have entered into a settlement agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company to resolve the Paragraph IV patent infringement lawsuit that Takeda filed against the Scilex Parties in federal district court in Delaware in November 2023. The Scilex Parties entered into a License Agreement with Takeda granting Scilex Holding Company and its affiliates a non-exclusive license to certain patents owned by Takeda.



The litigation was related to Scilex's filing of a sNDA with the FDA seeking to expand the label for FDA-approved liquid colchicine product, Gloperba, a preventive treatment for gout.



