Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Publication of a Key European Patent

Announces Publication of a Key European Patent in Partnership with University of Rochester, New York, et al.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 /Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), an emerging leader in the field of longevity research, focused on developing therapeutic solutions for the prevention of age-related diseases, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its journey. Genflow's collaborative partners, including the University of Rochester, The Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York, and Albert Einstein College of Medicine, have received confirmation that their European patent application was published today by the European Patent Office, bearing the reference number EP 4 338 267.

Innovation in Age-Related Disease Prevention and Treatment

The patent, titled "Variants of SIRT6 for Use in Preventing and/or Treating Age-Related Diseases," enhances the understanding and potential treatment of diseases associated with aging by focusing on the SIRT6 gene/protein, known for its critical role in DNA repair, metabolism, and longevity.

SIRT6 regulates DNA damage repair, specifically double strand breaks (DSB) and prevents or delays aging of cells. Genflow's lead drug candidate, GF-1002, delivers a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene. Genflow is currently undertaking key Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling development activities that will help define the pharmacological and toxicological properties of GF-1002 and its potential benefits, initially, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients.

In 2023, the Company received positive feedback from the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products in Belgium and expects a follow-up meeting in Q2 2024 to finalise design of Phase/II clinical trials. NASH, the most severe form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) characterized by excessive fat deposits in the liver, is usually a silent disease with few, if any, symptoms, and effective treatments.

Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow commented: "This approval from the European Patent Office highlights the innovative spirit of our collaborative team and we are incredibly proud to be part of this pioneering research alongside such respected institutions." He continued, "This patent represents a leap forward in our understanding and capabilities in treating age-related conditions and marks a significant step forward in our mission to develop effective therapies for NASH and other age-related diseases."

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Scheduled to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

