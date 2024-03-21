Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Microgrid Solution can be paired with Mainspring Energy's Linear Generator to produce and store carbon-free energy for continuous use. From pv magazine USA New hybrid energy technology combines Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Microgrid Solution and the design-build services offered by Mainspring's Linear Generator. The result is a fuel-flexible solution for commercial and industrial customers looking to decarbonize. A microgrid is a self-contained electrical network that generates electricity on site by a fuel source such as solar and stored for when it is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...