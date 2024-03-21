Informative webinar and new title lead strategic initiatives to promote technology adoption

Wolters Kluwer Health today launches two resources to advance simulation in nursing education and help nursing students build actionable skills from classroom knowledge: a new book titled,A Practical Guide for Nurse Practitioner Faculty Using Simulation in Competency-Based Education and an upcoming webinar, "Simulation in competency-based nurse practitioner education."

"We believe in building nurses' clinical experience through immersive simulation while honing clinical judgment, competency, and confidence throughout their careers," said Julie Stegman, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Health Learning Practice. "Clinical simulation helps measure each student's success, pinpoint specific weaknesses, and deliver remediation to help make them more practice ready. Wolters Kluwer is uniquely positioned to bring simulation technology and thought leadership to faculty and deans looking to better prepare their students with simulation."

Faculty's new go-to guide

A Practical Guide for Nurse Practitioner Faculty Using Simulation in Competency-Based Education, by Pamela R. Jeffries and Pamela Slaven-Lee, supports nurse practitioner faculty as they learn new pedagogy and teaching strategies for clinical simulations. The Wolters Kluwer title examines simulation design, development, and implementation for nurse practitioner and other graduate-level nursing programs.

"Clinical simulations have become commonplace in nursing programs across the country, but as the technology continues to advance, it is important that schools and universities understand the best way to bring both students and faculty together to improve competency-based outcomes," commented Jeffries, Dean of Vanderbilt University School of Nursing, and a trailblazer in nursing simulation. "It is a pleasure to publish this book and collaborate with some of the leading minds in nursing education to make these resources available. Clinical simulation serves as a vital approach to creating student-centered, experiential learning that engages and prepares the graduate for real-world practice."

Clinical simulation experts share valuable insights

On March 27, 2024, 2 pm ET, Anne Dabrow-Woods, Chief Nurse of Wolters Kluwer Health Learning, Research Practice, will lead a best practices webinar discussion on using simulation in nurse practitioner education to assess competency-based outcomes. Register for "Simulation in competency-based nurse practitioner education" to hear from the leading experts in this area including:

Pamela R. Jeffries, Dean, Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and Valere Potter Distinguished Professor of Nursing

Pamela Slaven-Lee, Dean and Professor of Practice, Marymount University College of Health and Education

Cara Padovano, Associate Dean, The George Washington University School of Nursing

April Kapu, Associate Dean, Clinical and Community Partnerships, Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.

