Das Instrument HR5 CA44415F1036 HUDSON RES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.03.2024

The instrument HR5 CA44415F1036 HUDSON RES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2024



Das Instrument C0I US23257D1037 CYMABAY THERAPEUT.DL-0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.03.2024

The instrument C0I US23257D1037 CYMABAY THERAPEUT.DL-0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2024



Das Instrument 3T61 BE0974278104 ABO-GROUP ENVIRONMENT EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.03.2024

The instrument 3T61 BE0974278104 ABO-GROUP ENVIRONMENT EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.03.2024



Das Instrument CHK1 HK0000934429 CHINA RES.BE.HLD.CO.LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.03.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.03.2024

The instrument CHK1 HK0000934429 CHINA RES.BE.HLD.CO.LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.03.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 25.03.2024

