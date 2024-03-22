Uponor Corporation: Uponor applies for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 22 March 2024 at 10:05 am EET

Uponor applies for the delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Uponor Corporation ("Uponor") has resolved to apply for the termination of public trading in the shares of Uponor and for the delisting of its shares from the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki").

Georg Fischer AG ("GF") holds more than 90 percent of all the shares and voting rights carried by the shares in Uponor. GF has on December 29, 2023, initiated redemption proceedings in respect of Uponor minority shares in order to obtain ownership of all the issued and outstanding shares in Uponor by serving its application to appoint an arbitral tribunal and to initiate arbitration proceedings in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 5, of the Finnish Companies Act.

Uponor has resolved to submit an application to Nasdaq Helsinki for the termination of public trading and for the delisting of the Uponor shares. In the application, it will be requested that the delisting in respect of the Uponor shares admitted to trading on the Official List of Nasdaq Helsinki would become effective as soon as possible upon GF having gained title to all the shares in Uponor in the pending redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act.

