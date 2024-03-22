Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.03.2024 | 11:34
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Orion Oyj: Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board: change in Orion's group-level functions

ORION CORPORATION
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - CHANGES BOARD / MANAGEMENT / AUDITORS

22 MARCH 2024 at 12.30 EET


Change in Orion Group Executive Management Board: change in Orion's group-level functions

The following change will take place in Orion's group-level functions: the Corporate Strategy and Program Management (CSPMO) unit will become part of the Finance and Corporate Business Development unit.

The change will strengthen the steering of the Group and create a more unified approach to support Orion's business operations. As a result of the change, SVP Virve Laitinen will step down from the Orion Executive Management Board and will report to the Chief Financial Officer of the Orion Group as a Head of CSPMO. The change will take effect as of 1 April 2024.

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme
President and CEO		Olli Huotari
SVP, Corporate Functions


Contact person:
Liisa Hurme, President and CEO
tel. +358 50 966 2874
liisa.hurme@orion.fi

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


