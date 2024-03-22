Workiva: Harnessing ESG Reporting for Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2024 / Workiva



In this episode of ESG Talk, host Andie Wood looks back on a conversation with Nadja Picard, partner and global reporting leader at PwC Germany. The duo explores how ESG reporting can drive operational change, the advantages of interoperability in standards, and the pivotal roles of CEOs and CFOs in spearheading ESG initiatives.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com