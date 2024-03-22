

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Healthcare company, Auna S.A. (AUNA), Friday announced that it has raised $360 million in proceeds through Initial Public Offering or IPO trading on the New York Stock Exchange.



The Latin America-based company stated that it has issued 30,000,000 million class A shares priced at $12 per share for the offering.



The company has also offered a 30-day option to underwriters to purchase an additional 4,500,000 class A shares under the offering, which is expected to close on or about March 26.



Further, Auna announced that it has reported $1.05 billion revenue and $223 million adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2023.



