- Highlights for 2023:
- Focus on portfolio management
- Additional investment in Gauzy Ltd a world leader in smart glass and ADAS technologies in March 2023
- Financial elements:
- Loss after tax of €781,564
- Earnings per share €(1.90)
- Cash cash equivalents €853,249
- Net assets of €13.545 million as of December 31, 2023
Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO) publishes its annual results for 2023, approved by the Board of Directors on March 21, 2024, and its annual financial report, which is available on the company's website in the Investors section (hamiltongo.eu) and on the AMF website.
Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, said: "As we approach the third anniversary of our listing on Euronext growth we are pleased with the performance of our investment portfolio which provides us with a sound base to take the company to the next level over the coming years. We have continued our support of Gauzy Ltd through our participation in the convertible loan note in the first quarter of the year."
PERFORMANCE
Assets as at 31 December 2023 (in €)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Non-current assets
Tangible assets
2 240
3 871
Investments
12 744 153
12 726 184
Trade and other receivables
57 100
57 100
Total non-current assets
12 803 493
12 787 155
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
269 860
240 764
Cash and cash equivalents
853 249
1 947 280
Total current assets
1 123 109
2 188 044
Total assets
13 926 602
14 975 199
Liabilities
Trade and other liabilities
57 100
57 100
Deferred tax liability
260 169
429 448
Total liabilities
317 269
486 548
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
64 236
102 443
Total current liabilities
64 236
102 443
Net assets
13 545 097
14 386 208
Details of the main changes in the financial statements
Net assets amounted to €13.545 million, compared to €14.386 on December 31, 2022.
At December 31, 2023, the cash position was €853,249 compared to €1,947,280.
Financial key performance indicators
2023
2022
NAV per share
33.00
35.05
Earnings per share
-1.90
3.26
Capital investment as a percentage of net assets
94%
88%
Profit/loss after tax
(781 564)
1 338 026
Total shareholder return
-2.00%
-0.41%
The share price as of 30 December 2023, at €47.80 remains in line with the €48.80 share price at the same time the previous year.
Highlights of the year 2023
In 2023 HGO has focused on further developing the working relationships with its portfolio companies as well as improving and streamlining administrative, regulatory and risk processes. As a part of this active relationship with the portfolio companies the HGO also assessed a number of potential new transactions. After having carried out an extensive due diligence process including regular meetings and discussions with the management teams of the companies concerned, HGO has made one further investment during the year. HGO increased its holding in Gauzy Ltd through the purchase of a convertible note.
Despite at times volatile market conditions particularly in the tech sector the performance of HGO over the three-year period since listing has been stable showing an aggregate profit of €518,818. Foreign Exchange markets for the currencies that impact the investments of HGO have, despite the current geopolitical situation, remained within a range and although Foreign Exchange movements have had some influence on the performance of HGO this has been minimal. Due to that reduced volatility HGO reduced the amount and ultimately cost of its hedging activities within the course of the year.
GAUZY LTD is a world leading vendor of material science, focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing LCG (light control glass) technology. Gauzy is the only company in the world working with two of the three active light control technologies, SPD (suspended particle device) and PDLC (polymer dispersed liquid crystals). Gauzy Ltd's LCG nanotechnologies allows glass to change from transparent to varying degrees of opaque on demand for privacy, custom shading, solar control, and transparent displays.
About Hamilton Global Opportunities:
Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu
