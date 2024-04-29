Hamilton Global Opportunities plc has successfully raised capital from qualified European investors by way of private placement for the third time

Proceeds of the issue are primarily intended to strengthen Hamilton Global Opportunities plc's investment capabilities, following the listing on Euronext Growth® Paris in April 2021 to provide investors with access to the return on investment of growth equity

Favourable timing to coincide with the transfer of HGO's shares to the"Public offer" compartment of Euronext Growth® Paris which will further support Hamilton Global Opportunities plc issuance programme.

Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO) announces that on the 29th April it successfully raised €1.65 million from European investors at a price of €44 per share which is in line with the closing price on 26 April 2024.

These new resources strengthen the investment capacity of the listed vehicle Hamilton Global Opportunities plc to accelerate the deployment of its strategic investments in late growth stage companies with a global footprint headquartered in the US and Israel.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc, declared:"We are very pleased with the success of this most recent capital raise which will allow us to continue to accelerate the deployment of our investment strategy. This transaction reflects the success of our listing strategy which provides regular access to funding in order to progressively expand our portfolio while strictly adhering to a clearly defined and proven business process. The listing strategy will now be further enhanced following the recent transfer to the "Public offer" compartment of Euronext Growth® Paris.

Main terms of the transaction

A total number of 37,500 new ordinary shares, with a nominal value of 0.0001 euro per share, were issued to qualified investors in accordance with resolution of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting held on 19th April 2021. The new shares were issued by decision of the Board of Directors on 24th April 2024 to implement the delegation of authority granted to it by the Company's General Meeting dated 19 April 2021.

The new shares are fungible with the existing shares and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext growth market under the same ISIN code GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO. The settlement and delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth is expected to take place on the 29th April 2024.

Post-transaction capital structure

Pre-transaction Post transaction Number of shares Number of voting rights % of capital Number of shares Number of voting rights % of capital Gustavo PERROTTA 88,571 88,571 21.6% 88,571 88,571 19.8% Sir Peter MIDDLETON 2,500 2,500 0.6% 2,500 2,500 0.6% Bianca COSTANZA GRANARA 2,500 2,500 0.6% 2,500 2,500 0.6% Institutional Investors/float 316,828 316,828 77.2% 354,328 354,328 79.1% TOTAL 410,399 410,399 100.0% 447,899 447,899 100.0%

About Hamilton Global Opportunities

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240429046412/en/

Contacts:

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Partner CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98