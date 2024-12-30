- Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announces that it has successfully raised capital from qualified international investors by way of private placement for the fourth time
- Proceeds of the issue are primarily intended to strengthen Hamilton Global Opportunities plc's investment capabilities
Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO)announces that on the 30th of December it successfully raised €7.798 million from international investors at a price of €43.20 per share which is in line with the closing price on 30 December 2024.
This new issue allows Hamilton Global Opportunities plc to strengthen its investment portfolio and continue to accelerate the deployment of strategic investments globally in late growth stage companies with a technology focus.
Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc, declared:"We are very pleased with the success of this our fourth capital raise which will allow us to continue to accelerate the deployment of our investment strategy. This transaction reflects the success of our listing strategy which provides regular access to funding in order to progressively expand our portfolio while strictly adhering to a clearly defined and proven business process.
Main terms of the transaction
A total number of 180,509 new ordinary shares, with a nominal value of 0.0001 euro per share, were issued to qualified investors in accordance with resolution of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting held on 19th April 2021. The new shares were issued by decision of the Board of Directors on 13th December 2024.
The new shares are fungible with the existing shares and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext growth market under the same ISIN code GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO. The settlement and delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth is expected to take place on the 31st December 2024.
Post-transaction capital structure
Pre-transaction
Post transaction
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
% of capital
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
% of capital
Management
93,571
93,571
20.8%
93,571
93,571
14.89%
Institutional Investors/float
354,328
354,328
79.1%
534,837
534,837
85.11%
TOTAL
447,899
447,899
100.0%
628,408
628,408
100.0%
