Hamilton Global Opportunities plc announces that it has successfully raised capital from qualified international investors by way of private placement for the fourth time

Proceeds of the issue are primarily intended to strengthen Hamilton Global Opportunities plc's investment capabilities

Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (Paris:ALHGO)announces that on the 30th of December it successfully raised €7.798 million from international investors at a price of €43.20 per share which is in line with the closing price on 30 December 2024.

This new issue allows Hamilton Global Opportunities plc to strengthen its investment portfolio and continue to accelerate the deployment of strategic investments globally in late growth stage companies with a technology focus.

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Global Opportunities plc, declared:"We are very pleased with the success of this our fourth capital raise which will allow us to continue to accelerate the deployment of our investment strategy. This transaction reflects the success of our listing strategy which provides regular access to funding in order to progressively expand our portfolio while strictly adhering to a clearly defined and proven business process.

Main terms of the transaction

A total number of 180,509 new ordinary shares, with a nominal value of 0.0001 euro per share, were issued to qualified investors in accordance with resolution of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting held on 19th April 2021. The new shares were issued by decision of the Board of Directors on 13th December 2024.

The new shares are fungible with the existing shares and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext growth market under the same ISIN code GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO. The settlement and delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth is expected to take place on the 31st December 2024.

Post-transaction capital structure

Pre-transaction Post transaction Number of shares Number of voting rights % of capital Number of shares Number of voting rights % of capital Management 93,571 93,571 20.8% 93,571 93,571 14.89% Institutional Investors/float 354,328 354,328 79.1% 534,837 534,837 85.11% TOTAL 447,899 447,899 100.0% 628,408 628,408 100.0%

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241230577915/en/

Contacts:

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Director CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu

NewCap

Théo Martin Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98