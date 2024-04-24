The transfer will make Hamilton Global Opportunities shares available to retail investors

Regulatory News:

Hamilton Global Opportunities plc (GB00BMDXQ672 ALHGO) (Paris:ALHGO). announces that it has received approval from Euronext Paris for the transfer of its shares from the "Private placement" compartment to the "Public offer" compartment of Euronext Growth® Paris. As a result, retail investors will be able to acquire Hamilton Global Opportunities plc shares and participate in trading the stock.

Private equity company focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel, Hamilton Global Opportunities plc has been listed on Euronext Growth® Paris since since April 26, 2021. The company has since made 3 major investments, in Exos Financial (Fintech), Miami International Holdings (Fintech) and the Israeli company Gauzy (Nanotechnologies/Smart Glass).

Gustavo Perrotta, Founder and CEO of Hamilton Global Opportunities, declares:

"After three years of listing on Euronext Growth, the Company has demonstrated that it is now ready to welcome individual shareholders to its capital. Hamilton will thus benefit from enhanced status and greater liquidity. In return, it will give retail investors on the Euronext Growth Paris market access to an investment vehicle in an extremely buoyant sector that is rarely open to them today."

About Hamilton Global Opportunities:

Hamilton Global Opportunities PLC ("HGO") is an investment company listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ALHGO) focusing on investments in Tech, Fintech and MedTech principally in the United States and Israel. The HGO management team has significant relevant experience in structuring direct investments in the areas above mentioned. For more information, please visit: hamiltongo.eu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240424687838/en/

Contacts:

Hamilton Global Opportunities

Gustavo Perrotta

Founder CEO

gp@hamiltongo.eu

Gavin Alexander

Director CRO

ga@hamiltongo.eu

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

hamilton@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98