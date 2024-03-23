

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) announced today that its indirect subsidiary Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. finalized the terms of the Issuer's offering of $550 million of 5.875% Senior Notes due 2029 and $450 million of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2032.



Hilton Domestic Operating Company sees that consummation of the offering will occur on March 26, 2024, and intends to use offering net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of $200 million of indebtedness.



