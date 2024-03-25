Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has agreed a five-year lease for 19,000 sqm of warehouse space at CTPark Bucharest in Romania to Yusen Logistics, a leading global logistics provider.

Founded in 1955, Yusen Logistics is a global supply chain logistics company that provides ocean and air freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution services, and supply chain management, and has added to its circa 1.3 million sqm of existing warehousing space across 140 facilities in Europe with this new lease, which was advised on by CBRE.

Situated in a prime industrial corridor of Bucharest, CTPark Bucharest provides excellent connectivity to major transportation routes, thus enabling efficient and streamlined logistics operations. Yusen Logistics (Romania) will use the space for third-party logistics activities, managing goods from 19 countries across three continents for their client. The warehouses leased by Yusen Logistics (Romania) will also undergo significant refurbishment through a substantial investment by CTP to refresh and upgrade the facility, bringing it up to the latest ESG standards by incorporating environmentally sustainable features such as LED lighting.

Andrei Bentea, Senior Business Developer, CTP, said: "We are excited to expand our relationship with Yusen Logistics through their new home at CTPark Bucharest, demonstrating the success of our approach to partnering and providing the right space for our fast growing clients. Our focus on sustainable development aligns perfectly with Yusen Logistics' commitment to ESG principles. We are proud to reduce the carbon footprint of their operations through our energy-efficient refurbishment of the facility, ensuring it meets the highest sustainability standards and contributes to a greener future."

Cosmin Rusu, Managing Director, Yusen Logistics (Romania), commented: "This lease agreement is an important strategic move that aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional logistics solutions to our clients. Leveraging its extensive expertise and market knowledge, CBRE is a reliable partner that supported us at every step and managed to offer us the best solution in the market for our needs and to obtain competitive rates. CTPark Bucharest perfectly complements our operational ambitions, and the modernization being undertaken by CTP aligns with our commitment to sustainability and provides an ideal environment for our logistics activities. We are confident that this decision will further strengthen our position in the industry."

Built according to BREEAM standards, CTPark Bucharest offers Class A warehouses for rent, designed for small and medium-sized businesses, with flexible spaces from 1,500 sqm, equipped with offices and all the necessary utilities for those who want to grow their business.

CTPark Bucharest is a dynamic park with diverse residents, from artisan coffee roasters and printers to distributors of agricultural machinery, hardware, cooling and heating systems, online distributors of cosmetics, medical devices and even manufacturers of rainwater harvesting systems and plasterboard profiles. It has evolved naturally from large logistics to smaller last mile units, courier, e-commerce and retail in general, mainly due to its proximity to one of the most populated areas of Bucharest, the western area, and easy access to the city centre as well, with Preciziei metro station just 6 km away.

CTPark Bucharest is located at km 13 on the A1 motorway, just a 15-minute drive from Pacii and Preciziei metro stations. With a total area of 57.9 hectares, of which 570,000 sqm is built-up area, CTPark Bucharest has all the necessary facilities such as a canteen, a medical point and a generous area of green spaces.

CTP owns Class A warehouses with a total surface area of approximately 2.6 million square metres in multiple cities in Romania, including Arad, Brasov, Bucharest, Craiova, Oradea, Sibiu and Timisoara.

About CTP

CTP Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 11.8 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 December 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

