DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ralph Ockert; telephone: +49 69 7447 7051) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: DE000A382400
New Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 4bn
Description: Fixed rate, due 20 February 2031
Offer price: 99.881%
Other offer terms: Listing
Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Exchange, denominations: 1k
Maturity 20 Feb 2031
Stabilisation: DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Manager(s): DZ BANK AG
Credit Agricole
Toronto Dominion
JP Morgan SE
Stabilisation period commences 13th March 2024
Stabilisation period expected to No later than 30 days after the
proposed end on: issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and The Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot
conditions of use of over-allotment the securities to the extent
permitted in facility. Accordance with applicable law.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or
dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.