Nurture Your Garden, Nurture the Planet: 4 Simple Steps to Organic Gardening From The Home Depot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2024 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

Sustainable forestry is an important component of our continued supply of wood products and building supplies. Our commitment to biodiversity also extends to many of the gardening products that we offer.

We promote our vision of sustainable landscapes on a smaller scale by encouraging our customers to adopt responsible gardening products and methods. Our partnerships with local growers enable us to offer healthy, environmentally beneficial plants and support businesses in the communities we serve.

SIMPLE STEPS TO ORGANIC GARDENING

BUILD A FOUNDATION

Organic soils and low-impact supplements support healthy ecosystems. Kellogg Garden Organics All-Natural Garden Soil for Flowers and Vegetables revitalizes your native soil, organically. CHOOSE YOUR PLANTS

Organic plants help promote ecological balance and biodiversity. Bonnie Plants Organics are USDA-certified organic and give you a head start on your harvest. NURTURE WITH NATURE

Natural fertilizers use organic ingredients to promote growth. True Organic Bone Meal with nitrogen and phosphorus helps produce larger organic fruits and vegetables. SELECT SUSTAINABLE MAINTENANCE

Insecticides and weed retardants for organic gardening keep garden spaces green. Garden Safe Houseplant/Garden contains botanical insecticides that defend against pests, indoors and outdoors.

Growing Organic

We offer more than 30+ varieties of organic, non-GMO vegetable and herb plants grown according to methods approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Organic Program. Only products that have been certified as meeting the USDA's organic production and handling standards may carry the USDA Organic seal.

Native Plants

Our growers work closely with U.S. states' departments of agriculture to identify invasive plants that may threaten local native plants.

Supporting Local Growers

We are proud to partner with more than 135 plant growers who balance the impact of their production with local environmental issues and growing conditions in their regions.

The Home Depot partners with our growers and suppliers in advance of each growing season to offer trees, blooms and edible plants that support local environments and pollinators. Our gardening product offerings are informed by our understanding that backyards, balconies and patios are well-being retreats for our customers and mini ecosystems that have an impact on their surroundings.

We are committed to its three environmental, social and governance (ESG) pillars - focusing on our people, operating sustainably and strengthening our communities.



