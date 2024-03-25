Sibanye-Stillwater konnte den Erwerb der Reldan Group of Companies am 15. März 2024 abschließen, Canada Nickel machte eine Neuentdeckung auf Newmarket und erzielte die bisher besten Bohrergebnisse auf Reid, Calibre Mining ernennt Jason Cyr zum Vice President Operations, Kanada, und André Morneau zum Process Manager für die Goldmine Valentine in Neufundland & Labrador in Kanada. Unternehmen im Überblick: Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.calibremining.com/ ISIN: CA13000C2058 , WKN: A2N8JP , FRA: WCLA.F , TSX: CXB.TO Weitere Videos von Calibre Mining Corp. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/calibre-mining-corp/ Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://canadanickel.com/ ISIN: CA13515Q1037 , WKN: A2P0XC , FRA: 4E0.F , TSXV: CNC.V , Valor: 52798185 Weitere Videos von Canada Nickel Company Inc. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/canada-nickel-company-inc/ Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. - http://www.sibanyegold.co.za ISIN: ZAE000173951 , WKN: A1KBRZ , FRA: 47V.F , Valor: 20139005 Weitere Videos von Sibanye-Stillwater Ltd. - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/channel/sibanye-stillwater-ltd/ Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Englisch) ?: https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Abonniere unseren kostenlosen Newsletter (Deutsch) ?: https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kohle Lithium Palladium Platin Platinum Silber Silver Uran Uranium Development Production Newsflash Bergbauaktien Investitionen Börse Minen RohstoffTV