

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bellway (BWY.L) reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 117.4 million pounds from 305.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 70.1 pence compared to 186.1 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 134.2 million pounds from 312.1 million pounds, previous year. Underlying earnings per share was 80.1 pence compared to 189.8 pence.



For half year ended 31 January 2024, revenue declined to 1.27 billion pounds from 1.81 billion pounds, last year, down 29.6% driven primarily by the lower level of private reservations in the prior year. Housing completions were 4,092 homes compared to 5,695 homes, last year.



The Board has announced an interim dividend of 16.0 pence per share.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



