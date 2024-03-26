Innodata Inc.: Innodata Launches AI-Powered Media Intelligence Feature Intelligent Insights

New Large Language Model (LLM) Technology Feature Complements Media Monitoring Capabilities Within Its Agility PR SaaS Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) ("Innodata" or the "Company"), a leading data engineering company, today announced the release of Intelligent Insights, a new generative AI-powered media intelligence feature integrated into its industry-leading PR platform, Agility PR Solutions ("Agility") (www.agilitypr.com).

Leveraging generative AI technology, Intelligent Insights enables organizations to gather on-the-fly insights from global print, broadcast and social media platforms, contextually analyze specific brand mentions or trends, and perform language translations. The technology aims to increase an organization's efficiency by ensuring executives are equipped with the intelligence needed to make informed decisions for their companies, reputations, brands, products and industry positioning.

"Intelligent Insights significantly changes the game for organizations that analyze media for PR or industry intelligence," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Innodata subsidiary Agility PR Solutions. "Intelligent Insights produces more robust, on-point media intelligence quickly and accurately. What was once a 'one-size-fits-all' technology, media monitoring is now targeted and refined, and news briefs are automatically customized. With PR CoPilot and Intelligent Insights, we believe we have become the leader in our competitive set for generative AI-enablement, and that Agility is poised to become the 'must-have' platform for leading agencies, boutiques, and corporate communications departments."

A Director of External Communications at a leading tourism marketing organization shared their experience with the new feature: "Intelligent Insights has helped our team quickly understand the key takeaways of news articles. The benefits extend across our entire organization, making our media analysis smarter and more useful while saving valuable time."

"Last year, Agility launched PR CoPilot, which brought the power of generative AI and large language models to the task of writing press releases and media pitches," said Jack Abuhoff, CEO of Innodata. "Today, we're bringing large language model technology to media monitoring, the second major component of an integrated public relations suite. When we launched PR CoPilot, we saw our demo-to-close rates double, and based on the reaction we've gotten from pilot customers, we are optimistic that this new technology will be strongly received by our target markets."

To learn more about Intelligent Insights or to give Agility a try, book a demo at https://www.agilitypr.com/book-a-demo/.

To learn more about Innodata's other industry platforms or to learn how we can support your generative AI initiatives, contact Danielle Rue at drue@innodata.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy of delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

About Agility PR Solutions

Agility PR Solutions, an Innodata company, provides an innovative, industry-leading PR platform that streamlines media monitoring, outreach, and analysis all within an intuitive interface. Our platform was ranked a 2023 Momentum Leader by software review site G2. Our innovative and intuitive SaaS platform, combined with at-the-ready deep expert support, enables PR professionals to drive increased business impact in an ever-changing media landscape. Consistent with Innodata's overall mission of delivering the promise of AI, Agility enables PR pros to leverage today's most exciting generative AI technologies in pursuit of their mission. Visit https://www.agilitypr.com/ to learn more.

