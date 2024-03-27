Anzeige
Innodata Inc.: Innodata to Host Webinar on Safeguarding LLM Deployment: Model Evaluation and Red Teaming

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) ("Innodata"), a leading data engineering company, today announced it will host a live webinar titled "Safeguarding LLM Deployment: Model Evaluation and Red Teaming" on Thursday, March 28th at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

This expert-led session will feature Rahul Singhal, Innodata's Chief Product Officer, Eduardo Kassner, Chief AI & Data Officer at Microsoft, and Zoiner Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Solliance. The panelists will discuss:

  • Key considerations for evaluating Large Language Models before deployment.
  • Red teaming techniques to identify vulnerabilities and ensure LLM safety and ethics.
  • Best practices for developing and deploying LLMs responsibly to mitigate risks.
  • Insights from industry experts on the future of LLMs and how to navigate potential challenges.

Register for the webinar here: https://innodata.com/register-safeguarding-llm-deployment-webinar/.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a global data engineering company delivering the promise of AI to many of the world's most prestigious companies. We provide AI-enabled software platforms and managed services for AI data collection/annotation, AI digital transformation, and industry-specific business processes. Our low-code Innodata AI technology platform is at the core of our offerings. In every relationship, we honor our 30+ year legacy delivering the highest quality data and outstanding service to our customers. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Company Contact

Marcia Novero
Innodata Inc.
Mnovero@innodata.com
(201) 371-8015

SOURCE: Innodata.com



