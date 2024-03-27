Innodata Inc.: Innodata to Host Webinar on Safeguarding LLM Deployment: Model Evaluation and Red Teaming

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) ("Innodata"), a leading data engineering company, today announced it will host a live webinar titled "Safeguarding LLM Deployment: Model Evaluation and Red Teaming" on Thursday, March 28th at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

This expert-led session will feature Rahul Singhal, Innodata's Chief Product Officer, Eduardo Kassner, Chief AI & Data Officer at Microsoft, and Zoiner Tejada, Chief Executive Officer of Solliance. The panelists will discuss:

Key considerations for evaluating Large Language Models before deployment.

Red teaming techniques to identify vulnerabilities and ensure LLM safety and ethics.

Best practices for developing and deploying LLMs responsibly to mitigate risks.

Insights from industry experts on the future of LLMs and how to navigate potential challenges.

Register for the webinar here: https://innodata.com/register-safeguarding-llm-deployment-webinar/.

