London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC Pink: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and fintech investment business, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Fineqia AG has received authorisation from the Vienna Stock Exchange ("VSE") in Europe to list Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), with digital assets as their underlying collateral.

The admittance of Fineqia AG's 'debt issuance program' by the VSE enables it to automatically list ETNs that adhere to its base prospectus, without requiring each ETN's listing to be individually approved. To that end, Fineqia AG renewed its prospectus on March 22 with Liechtenstein's regulator, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA).

European regulators have taken the lead on approving a variety of underlying digital assets in contrast to the US, where Bitcoin has been the only such asset to receive local approval. Fineqia AG's base prospectus allows its ETNs to hold crypto currencies such as Avalanche, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, NEAR, Polkadot, Tezos, TRON and Uniswap as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"The pathway is now open for us to bring signature and differentiated products to the European market," said Fineqia's CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "The approvals by the VSE and FMA gives us something akin to a master license to swiftly and efficiently list ETNs that are fully compliant with regulations."

The VSE's Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) is rapidly becoming a choice venue in Europe to trade debt securities, such as ETNs, backed by digital assets. A dozen such ETNs have recently been listed on the three-decade old MTF, which collectively hold more than $3 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM).

Fineqia previously announced it had partnered with global index provider FTSE Russell, a division of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG), that will provide benchmark pricing data and distribution capabilities for its ETNs.

The base prospectus was approved pursuant to the EU's Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, for offering in the EU member states of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Spain.

Fineqia AG, a 100% subsidiary of Canada-based Fineqia International Inc. is domiciled in Liechtenstein, that's a member state of the European Economic Area (EEA). The EEA includes 27 European Union (EU) countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, which collectively comprise a single market.

ETNs and similar Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) together constitute Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). These products have unique International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) enabling investors to identify and purchase them via their stockbroking accounts.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on the Nasdaq and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 3.0 and Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs. https://twitter.com/FineqiaPlatform and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fineqia/.

About the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse AG)

Established in 1771, the Vienna Stock Exchange (https://www.wienerborse.at/en/) stands as Austria's sole securities exchange, operated by Wiener Börse AG and overseen by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). As the central infrastructure provider in the region, Wiener Börse AG opens doors to global markets. It operates the stock exchanges in Vienna and Prague. Listed companies benefit from maximum liquidity there, and as the market leader it offers investors fast and inexpensive trading. Wiener Börse collects and distributes price data and calculates the most important indices for a dozen markets in the region. Thanks to its unique know-how, the national exchanges in Budapest, Ljubljana and Zagreb also rely on the IT services of the Vienna Stock Exchange. In addition, it is involved in other energy exchanges and clearing houses in the region. https://twitter.com/wiener_boerse and https://www.linkedin.com/company/wiener-borse-ag/.

