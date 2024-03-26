Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.03.2024
Breaking News! Innocan und der Meilenstein für die FDA-Zulassung!
WKN: A2QAME | ISIN: US92556V1061
26.03.2024
Viatris' Indore Site Receives International Sustainability Rating System Certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Viatris' Indore manufacturing site has received certification for International Sustainability Rating System (ISRS), 9th Edition - Process Safety, from DNV, a global service provider for managing risk and supporting safe and responsible business performance.

The independent endorsement places the India facility alongside the highest rated facilities in the global pharmaceutical industry who have adopted this certification system.

This milestone reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting the health and safety of our people and the environment, as part of working to advance responsible and sustainable operations. Process safety systems are an integral part of Viatris' overarching safety management control program.

Congratulations to the team at Indore and all who supported this thorough assessment and implementation of best practices as we continue to deliver on our mission of empowering people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Viatris
SOURCE: Viatris



