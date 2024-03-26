

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TGInfoEn Telegram channel, aided by reverse engineer AssembleDebug, was the first to uncover a new controversial feature set to launch for Telegram for Android users in specific regions.



This feature entails a free Peer-to-Peer Login program offering a complimentary subscription to the $4.99 per month premium membership in exchange for utilizing their phone number to relay one-time SMS passwords to others attempting to access the platform.



Essentially, participants in this program consent to their phone numbers being used as relays for transmitting pins via SMS to assist other Telegram users in logging in. By agreeing to this setup, Telegram will furnish a transferable code for Telegram Premium.



Users can anticipate a maximum of 150 SMS codes sent each month, with any associated carrier costs falling on the user. Upon meeting the minimum monthly quota, users will be granted a gift code for a monthly Premium plan.



This development has sparked concerns regarding potential privacy vulnerabilities and exposure of personal data, as both the sender and receiver of the OTP message can access each other's phone numbers, potentially leading to unsolicited messages or harassment. This poses considerable privacy risks, enabling unfamiliar individuals to exploit your number for spam and fraudulent activities.



The terms also stipulate that participants cannot hold Telegram accountable for any harm and grant the company complete immunity from all claims relating to peer-to-peer login.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken