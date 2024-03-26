Bath & Body Works Encourages Associates To Be Bold at Women's History Month Conference

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 /



CEO Gina Boswell kicked off the Bath & Body Works' Women's History Month conference with a discussion on boldness in business with CMO Jamie Sohosky.

This month, more than 600 associates attended Bath & Body Works' second annual Women's History Month Conference at the brand's headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

The theme of this inspirational day was "Building a Bolder Tomorrow." Associates heard from leaders across the business including CEO Gina Boswell, Chief Marketing Officer Jamie Sohosky, VP of Human Resources Katie Giancola, GVP of Communications and Brand Strategy Karla Davis and other business leaders as they reflected on the importance of boldness, advocacy, allyship, and authenticity at home and in the workplace.

The all-day experience was coordinated by Bath & Body Works' Inclusion Resource Group (IRG) WIN and office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. WIN is one of eight Inclusion Resource Groups established by the brand which allow associates to connect with one another and to collaborate on ways to cultivate an inclusive workplace. WIN's mission is to empower women to lead and excel at Bath & Body Works by providing professional development, leadership enrichment and engagement opportunities within a supportive environment.

CEO Gina Boswell kicked off the day and dug into the idea of boldness across her personal and professional experiences. She encouraged attendees to get comfortable with taking risks, especially if you want to rise.

"Silence the inner critic, fight imposter syndrome and acknowledge that everyone has it," said Boswell. "Power through and think about it differently. What would you do if you knew you couldn't fail?"

Attendees also heard from Stephanie Hightower, the first female President and CEO of the Columbus Urban League, champion U.S. hurdler and former President of USA Track and Field. Hightower reflected on her career and delivered a powerful message on the importance of courage and authenticity.

Later in the day, Katherine Wintch, award-winning author and CEO of The Mom Complex, taught associates how to slay internal dragons of self-doubt.

Along with powerful speeches and workshops, conference organizers brought together a curated marketplace of women-owned food, jewelry, and clothing vendors which generated over $10,000 for local businesses. Attendees also used the conference as an opportunity to give back by donating clothing and accessories to Dress for Success Columbus, a nonprofit which promotes the economic independence of women in need by providing professional attire and career development tools. Associate clothing donations to Dress for Success totaled over $3500.

Learn more about Bath & Body Works commitment to community and DEI at bbwinc.com.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View the original press release on accesswire.com