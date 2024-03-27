Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Manager Celebrates 50-Year Career at Same Restaurant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Yum! Brands:

What started as a job to keep a Nebraska woman afloat during college turned into a 50-year career at Pizza Hut.

Beckie Lacey, the manager at a Pizza Hut in Wahoo, has been working at the same restaurant for 50 years. The store celebrated the milestone over the weekend with discounted pizza pies and $1 beers, KOLN reports.

Beckie Lacey of Wahoo began her career as a college freshman at Pizza Hut. (Image courtesy of KOLN)

