Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Manager Celebrates 50-Year Career at Same Restaurant

By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy and Gray News staff
Originally published by Gray Media Group on KPLCTV.com
What started as a job to keep a Nebraska woman afloat during college turned into a 50-year career at Pizza Hut.
Beckie Lacey, the manager at a Pizza Hut in Wahoo, has been working at the same restaurant for 50 years. The store celebrated the milestone over the weekend with discounted pizza pies and $1 beers, KOLN reports.
Beckie Lacey of Wahoo began her career as a college freshman at Pizza Hut. (Image courtesy of KOLN)
