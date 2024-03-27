Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024

WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
27.03.24
15:36 Uhr
125,95 Euro
+1,45
+1,16 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2024 | 15:14
Yum! Brands: Pizza Hut Manager Celebrates 50-Year Career at Same Restaurant

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Yum! Brands:

By Chanel-Taylar McCarthy and Gray News staff

Originally published by Gray Media Group on KPLCTV.com

What started as a job to keep a Nebraska woman afloat during college turned into a 50-year career at Pizza Hut.

Beckie Lacey, the manager at a Pizza Hut in Wahoo, has been working at the same restaurant for 50 years. The store celebrated the milestone over the weekend with discounted pizza pies and $1 beers, KOLN reports.

Continue reading here.

Beckie Lacey of Wahoo began her career as a college freshman at Pizza Hut. (Image courtesy of KOLN)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
