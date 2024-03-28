

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK), a IoT technology company, reported that its net profit from ongoing business for the fiscal year 2023 was 75.3 million euros, an increase of 36% from 2022.



Annual revenues were 1.23 billion euros, which was 15.3% higher than the previous year. Organic growth came in at 9.5%.



The company proposed a dividend of 0.50 euros per share.



The company confirmed its 2024 guidance with revenue of at least 1.9 billion euros and a net profit of about 100 million euros.



