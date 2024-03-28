Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik expert solution recognized by BARC for seventh consecutive year

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announces that its CCH® Tagetik expert solution has retained its leadership position for the seventh consecutive year in both the Global and DACH region issues of the prestigious BARC Score Financial Performance Management (FPM) Report.

Developed by BARC, one of Europe's leading analyst firms for business software, the reports highlight CCH Tagetik's strength as a unified platform for financial corporate management (financial consolidation and close; budgeting, planning, and forecasting; ESG and regulatory reporting; corporate tax) that can be used by individual subsidiaries or at group level.

Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance ESG, Wolters Kluwer, said: "The BARC Score FPM Reports have ranked CCH Tagetik as a market leader year after year, recognizing our consistent commitment to product excellence and innovation. We are focused on empowering CFOs in the DACH region and globally to drive digital transformation, manage complex global requirements, and connect enterprise-wide insights to deliver growth and navigate change."

To develop the BARC Score FPM Reports, BARC analysts review data and insights from the BARC Planning Survey, the BARC Financial Consolidation Survey, and customer feedback to rate solution providers on architecture, functionality, performance, and customer satisfaction.

Positive client sentiment related to the business benefit of the CCH Tagetik expert solution and its price-to-value, planning and financial consolidation functionality, workflow support and ease of use was highlighted in the BARC Planning Survey, a key input for the BARC Score FPM Reports.

Dr. Christian Fuchs, BARC Senior Data Analytics Analyst, commented: "Our BARC Financial Consolidation Survey has revealed a high level of customer satisfaction with CCH Tagetik projects. Clients particularly highlighted the key strengths of the workflow and comprehensive financial consolidation and close functionality. This positive customer feedback underscores CCH Tagetik's continued strong performance in the BARC Scores.

CCH Tagetik is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division, headed by CEO Karen Abramson. The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

