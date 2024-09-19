OneSumX ALM solution recognized in the 2024 Global BankTech awards

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals, today announced that OneSumX for Asset Liability Management (ALM), a solution offered by its Finance, Risk and Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business, has been recognized by The Global BankTech Awards 2024 as the Best ALM Solution by a Vendor

The Global BankTech Awards, organized by The Digital Banker, honor and celebrate the world's preeminent and ground-breaking technology companies and their contribution to technology-based enhancements, initiatives and innovations within the financial services industry.

OneSumX is a comprehensive solution for ALM, risk management, and regulatory reporting. In addition to providing full coverage of internal ALM metrics, the solution makes it possible to produce regulatory reports such as IRRBB with minimal effort. Its powerful calculation and simulation engine offers 'what-if' simulations, accounting treatment, hedge accounting, and consistent reflection of credit risk and market risk in all ALM reports.

Jeroen Van Doorsselaere, Vice President, Product and Platform Management, Wolters Kluwer FRR said: "We are honored to receive this recognition from The Global BankTech Awards. It validates the best-in-class features and functionalities of our OneSumX ALM solution. While ALM has traditionally focused on interest rate risk and liquidity risk, today's environment demands technology solutions that empower finance and risk teams to take a holistic approach integrating liquidity, credit risk, funds transfer pricing, and capital management. With increasing regulatory scrutiny, OneSumX for ALM enables banks to align regulatory metrics with internal measures, using consistent data and modeling assumptions."

The judges highlighted that OneSumX ALM from Wolters Kluwer is an exceptionally robust solution, offering a comprehensive platform for banks' integrated balance sheet management needs. They commended its ability to accurately project cash flows at the contract level, across various scenarios; and its ability to generate detailed liquidity and interest rate profiles for in-depth analysis.

OneSumX ALM was also named the category leader in all four quadrants of the ALM Technology Systems 2023 report by Chartis, a leading global research and analysis provider in the risk technology market, reaffirming the depth and breadth of the OneSumX solution.

Wolters Kluwer FRR is part of Wolters Kluwer's Corporate Performance ESG (CP ESG) division.The division is the world's leading provider of integrated software solutions for EHS, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Corporate Performance Management (CPM) and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). Through innovative technology and unique expertise, Wolters Kluwer CP ESG enables business leaders to make informed, strategic decisions driving transformation, performance and risk management for a sustainable and resilient world.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919904029/en/

Contacts:

Sarah Whybrow

Associate Director, External Communications

Corporate Performance ESG

Wolters Kluwer

Mob: +44 7855 186713

sarah.whybrow@wolterskluwer.com