REX American Resources' Q4 and full fiscal year 2023 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth") and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen") ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.

Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

For the full fiscal year 2023, REX reported net sales and revenue of $833.4 million, compared with $855.0 million for full fiscal year 2022. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects reduced pricing for ethanol and co-products. Full fiscal year 2023 gross profit for the Company was $98.2 million, compared with $48.6 million in full fiscal year 2022, reflecting decreased corn and natural gas prices and increased production levels. This led to full fiscal year 2023 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $98.5 million, compared with $47.5 million in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in full fiscal year 2023 was $60.9 million, compared to $27.7 million in full fiscal year 2022. Full fiscal year diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $3.47, compared to $1.57 per share in full fiscal year 2022. Per share results for full fiscal years 2023 and 2022 are based on 17,576,000 and 17,638,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company's 3-for-1 common stock split effected August 5, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

REX reported Q4 '23 net sales and revenue of $187.6 million, compared to Q4 '22 net sales and revenue of $200.2 million. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decrease primarily reflects lower product pricing. Q4 '23 gross profit for the Company was $30.4 million, compared with $13.3 million in Q4 '22, a result of decreases in corn and natural gas prices, and increased production levels. This led to Q4 '23 income before income taxes and non-controlling interests of $32.5 million, compared with $13.3 million in Q4 '22.

Net income attributable to REX shareholders in Q4 '23 was $20.6 million, compared to $8.2 million in Q4 '22. Q4 '23 diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $1.16, compared to $0.47 per share in Q4 '22. Per share results for Q4 '23 and Q4 '22 are based on 17,657,000 and 17,416,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company's 3-for-1 common stock split effected August 5, 2022.

One Earth Energy Carbon Capture Project

REX commenced site construction operations for its One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project during Q3 2023, at the Company's Gibson City, Illinois location. Construction of the capture and compression facility is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2024.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Class VI injection well permitting process is ongoing. Approval of REX's Class VI injection well application is necessary to begin construction on the sequestration portion of the project and to begin operations. Permitting for a 6-mile carbon transport pipeline to deliver carbon from the compression facility to the sequestration facility, is also ongoing with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

To-date capital expenditures related to the One Earth Energy carbon capture and sequestration project and related expansion of ethanol production capacity at the Gibson City location total $38.6 million. The Company is currently budgeting $165-$175 million for this project.

Balance Sheet

At the end of fiscal year 2023 on January 31, 2024, REX had $378.7 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments available and no bank debt.

Management Commentary

"REX American's strong results for 2023 reflect our company's ongoing commitment to efficient operations and a laser focus on profitability," said Mr. Zafar Rizvi, REX Chief Executive Officer. "Achieving the second highest net income per share in the Company's history in 2023 is an incredible outcome, and one which we are very proud of. Day in and day out, our team evaluates our outlook for the ethanol market, monitoring and managing our exposure to meet our goals. We plan to continue this focus on profitable, sustainable operations through all market conditions, and as we grow our operations into additional areas, like carbon capture and sequestration.

"We continue to make progress on our One Earth Energy CCS project at the Gibson City facility, with installation of the compression facility still slated for completion in the second quarter of 2024. We are at the same time working on the previously announced expansion of ethanol production at our Gibson City facility to 200 million gallons per year. While we await all required approvals, we expect both of these projects will be additive to REX's bottom line, and support continued profitable operations," concluded Mr. Rizvi.

Change in Accounting Principles

As previously discussed, during the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023 the Company made a change in the method of accounting to begin classifying shipping and handling costs as cost of sales, instead of within selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as historically presented, in order to improve the comparability of gross profit and SG&A reported. The Company has applied a retrospective application of the new accounting policy.

About REX American Resources Corporation

REX American Resources Corporation has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate have production capacity totaling approximately 730 million gallons per year. REX's effective ownership of annual volumes is approximately 300 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" or "continue" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company's business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, success in permitting and developing the planned carbon sequestration facility near the One Earth Energy ethanol plant, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales and revenue $ 187,614 $ 200,167 $ 833,384 $ 855,000 Cost of sales 157,204 186,849 735,166 806,398 Gross profit 30,410 13,318 98,218 48,602 Selling, general and administrative expenses (7,383) (5,138) (29,379) (22,827) Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates 4,646 2,535 13,921 8,745 Interest and other income, net 4,789 2,621 15,724 12,959 Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 32,462 13,336 98,484 47,479 Provision for income taxes (7,164) (2,168) (22,560) (9,542) Net Income 25,298 11,168 75,924 37,937 Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,730) (3,007) (14,989) (10,240) Net income attributable to REX common shareholders $ 20,568 $ 8,161 $ 60,935 $ 27,697 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 17,548 17,416 17,482 17,638 Basic net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 1.17 $ 0.47 $ 3.49 $ 1.57 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 17,657 17,416 17,576 17,638 Diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders $ 1.16 $ 0.47 $ 3.47 $ 1.57

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) Unaudited January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 223,397 $ 69,612 Short-term investments 155,260 211,331 Restricted cash - 1,735 Accounts receivable 23,185 25,162 Inventory 26,984 48,744 Refundable income taxes 5,728 2,962 Prepaid expenses and other 17,549 13,098 Total current assets 452,103 372,644 Property and equipment, net 155,587 135,497 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,038 15,214 Other assets 9,138 23,179 Equity method investment 34,936 33,045 TOTAL ASSETS $ 664,802 $ 579,579 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 42,073 $ 34,091 Current operating lease liabilities 4,469 5,180 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,717 15,328 Total current liabilities 66,259 54,599 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred taxes 1,598 1,097 Long-term operating lease liabilities 8,378 9,855 Other long-term liabilities 970 3,034 Total long-term liabilities 10,946 13,986 EQUITY: REX shareholders' equity: Common stock 299 299 Paid-in capital 3,769 578 Retained earnings 701,761 640,826 Treasury stock (191,911) (193,721) Total REX shareholders' equity 513,918 447,982 Noncontrolling interests 73,679 63,012 Total equity 587,597 510,994 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 664,802 $ 579,579

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Unaudited Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income including noncontrolling interest $ 75,924 $ 37,937 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 17,794 17,976 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,245 5,328 Income from equity method investments (13,921) (8,745) Dividends received from equity method investments 12,030 6,266 Interest income from investments (10,008) (2,839) Deferred income taxes 14,627 915 Stock based compensation expense 6,209 1,930 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment - net 243 (102) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,977 659 Inventories 21,760 (6,519) Income taxes refundable (2,766) 3,715 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,495) (452) Accounts payable - trade 7,868 1,478 Accrued expense and other liabilities (4,517) (2,752) Net cash provided by operating activities 127,970 54,795 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (37,663) (15,578) Purchase of short-term investments (448,507) (399,350) Maturities of short-term investments 514,586 216,735 Deposits (43) (319) Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment 29 5 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 28,402 (198,507) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Treasury stock acquired - (13,012) Capital contributions from minority investor 22 - Payments to noncontrolling interests holders (4,344) (3,997) Net cash used in financing activities (4,322) (17,009) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 152,050 (160,721) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of year 71,347 232,068 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of year $ 223,397 $ 71,347 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued $ 2,172 $ 965 Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued $ 965 $ 1,539 Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures $ 918 $ 425 Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution $ 3,210 $ 9,321

The following table summarizes the impact of the Company's retrospective change in accounting principle: Three Months Ended January 31, 2023 As Previously Reported Effect of Change As Currently Reported Cost of Sales $ 185,268 $ 1,581 $ 186,849 Gross Profit $ 14,899 $ (1,581) $ 13,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (6,719) $ 1,581 $ (5,138)

Year Ended January 31, 2023 As Previously Reported Effect of Change As Currently Reported Cost of Sales $ 800,269 $ 6,129 $ 806,398 Gross Profit $ 54,731 $ (6,129) $ 48,602 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ (28,956) $ 6,129 $ (22,827)

