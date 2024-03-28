

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Pure Brands of California has recalled PureFog Juice Liquid due to the risk of mold exposure. The recalled products were sold exclusively on Amazon.com.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled fog liquid can expire sooner than the expiration date listed on the product. This can pose a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.



The recall involves Purefog High Density Natural Fog Juice Liquid, Long Lasting, Water Based for all Fog Machines 400-1500 Watts with model number B0BG4L3997 and Lot code #623-PFHD. The fog juice liquid is used in machines that create a smoke or 'fog' effect such as that seen during rock concerts on stage.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled product, discard the unused product by pouring it down the drain, and contact the firm for a full refund. Consumers are being contacted directly by Amazon.com.



The product was sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from October 2023 through December 2023 for about $15.



