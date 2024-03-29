Anzeige
Workiva: Driving ESG with Supply Chain Intelligence

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Workiva

Miguel Sossa, vice president and sustainability GTM lead for Capgemini Americas, joins co-host Andie Wood to discuss the role supply chains play within ESG. They explore the pragmatic approaches necessary to advance towards a more sustainable world, tackling the urgent need for sustainable supply chains, and the challenge that Scope 3 emissions pose in measuring a company's carbon footprint.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

