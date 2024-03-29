Yum! Brands Champions Diversity and Inclusion This Women's History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2024 / Yum! Brands

At Yum! Brands, we're not just serving up delicious meals; we're crafting a culture of inclusion and belonging. Join us in celebrating our journey. See how some of our associates Inspire Inclusion in this video and learn more about our equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives here.

This Women's History Month, I am energized by some of our incredible people at Yum! Brands sharing what inspires them and how we can continue to Inspire Inclusion. At Yum! Brands, we are proud to make room for all people and voices at our tables, in our support centers, our restaurants and our communities.



- Tracy Skeans, Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer at Yum! Brands via LinkedIn

