GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2024 | 18:10
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biotalys NV: Results of the Special Shareholders' Meeting

Press release - regulated information

Ghent, BELGIUM, March 29, 2024)of the Company. The minutes will be made available in due course.

-END-

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

Attachments

  • Persbericht resultaten Bijzondere Algemene Vergadering 29 maart 2024 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/71ba381b-402e-4c87-9593-d59485c250fa)
  • Press Release Biotalys results Special Shareholders Meeting 29 March 2024 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d91cf88-ded2-4d2c-a1fb-7ee324acd91e)

