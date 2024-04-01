Trina Solar continues to cement its transition from PV panel manufacturer to a single supplier for solar projects, having delivered both PV modules and a tracking system for New Zealand's largest operational solar farm. From pv magazine Australia China-headquartered PV technology manufacturing giant Trina Solar said the 39. 4 MW Kaitaia Solar Farm on New Zealand's North Island is the first project in the Asia-Pacific region to integrate both its modules and its smart tracking system. Developed by Lodestone Energy, the Kaitaia Solar Farm includes 61,000 Trina Solar Vertex 550 W bifacial dual ...

