Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
02.04.24
08:16 Uhr
19,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.04.2024 | 08:06
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Tender Offer Trigger

Third Point Investors Ltd - Tender Offer Trigger

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

Third Point Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644
Renewal Date - 03/02/2025
(The "Company")

2 April 2024

TENDER OFFER TRIGGER

On 1 April 2021, the board of directors of Third Point Investors Limited (the "Board") announced that it would propose a redemption offer to shareholders for up to 25% of the issued share capital of the Company at a discount of 2% to the Net Asset Value ("NAV") (the "Redemption Offer") if, in the six-month period ending 31 March 2024, the average discount to NAV at which the Ordinary Shares had traded is more than 10%.

In the six-month period ended 31 March 2024, the average discount to NAV at which the Ordinary Shares have traded was more than 10%. As a result, the Board will implement the proposed Redemption Offer. Shareholders will be entitled to tender a number of ordinary shares in excess of 25% of the ordinary shares held by them (the "Basic Entitlement"). However, the extent to which any such excess will be satisfied will be dependent on the extent to which other shareholders have tendered less than their Basic Entitlement.

Daniel Loeb has undertaken to the Company that he and his family interests will participate in the Redemption Offer to the full extent of their Basic Entitlement. Mr. Loeb and his family interests currently hold 23% of the issued share capital of the Company.

A further announcement including full details of the Redemption Offer will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.