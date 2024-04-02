Third Point Investors Ltd - Tender Offer Trigger

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date - 03/02/2025

(The "Company")

2 April 2024

TENDER OFFER TRIGGER

On 1 April 2021, the board of directors of Third Point Investors Limited (the "Board") announced that it would propose a redemption offer to shareholders for up to 25% of the issued share capital of the Company at a discount of 2% to the Net Asset Value ("NAV") (the "Redemption Offer") if, in the six-month period ending 31 March 2024, the average discount to NAV at which the Ordinary Shares had traded is more than 10%.

In the six-month period ended 31 March 2024, the average discount to NAV at which the Ordinary Shares have traded was more than 10%. As a result, the Board will implement the proposed Redemption Offer. Shareholders will be entitled to tender a number of ordinary shares in excess of 25% of the ordinary shares held by them (the "Basic Entitlement"). However, the extent to which any such excess will be satisfied will be dependent on the extent to which other shareholders have tendered less than their Basic Entitlement.

Daniel Loeb has undertaken to the Company that he and his family interests will participate in the Redemption Offer to the full extent of their Basic Entitlement. Mr. Loeb and his family interests currently hold 23% of the issued share capital of the Company.

A further announcement including full details of the Redemption Offer will be made in due course.

