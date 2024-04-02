OL GROUPE: OL Vallee Arena disposal project exclusive discussions with HOLNEST

OL VALLEE ARENA DISPOSAL PROJECT

EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH HOLNEST

Lyon, 2 April 2024

OL Groupe informs that exclusive, confidential discussions have been initiated with Holnest (family office owned in particular by Jean Michel Aulas) with a view to the sale of all shares in OL Vallée Arena (the company operating the LDLC Arena).

The exclusivity period runs until May 31, 2024.

These exclusive discussions have been authorized in advance by the Board of Directors.

Closing is subject to the fulfillment of usual conditions precedent.

The planned disposal of this asset is in line with Eagle Football's strategy, in particular the refocusing on men's football activities.









Tél : +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax : +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email : finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

