

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German automotive and arms maker, announced on Tuesday that it has received a contract order worth 135 million euros from KNDS Germany, a defense equipment maker, to supply core components for 22 self-propelled howitzers PzH 2000.



Rheinmetall will deliver 22 weapon systems L52 of 155 mm calibre and just as many chassis for the PzH 2000 for the German Bundeswehr.



Following final system integration and commissioning at Rheinmetall in Unterluess, the first of these artillery systems will be delivered to the Bundeswehr in the summer of 2025.



